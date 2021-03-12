Haryana Budget 2021-22: CM Manohar Lal Khattar Proposes to Develop Pinjore and Gurugram as Film Cities

Haryana Government proposes to develop Pinjore and Gurugram as film cities: Haryana CM ML Khattar during his Budget speech in the State Assembly — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)