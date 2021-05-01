'Hello Doctor': Rahul Gandhi Launches Medical Advisory Helpline Amid COVID-19 Surge in India, Urges Doctors to Join Initiative

India needs to stand together and help our people. We have launched ‘Hello Doctor’ a medical advisory helpline. Please call +919983836838 for medical advice. Dear Dr’s & mental health professionals, we need your help. Please enroll on https://t.co/KbNzoy1PUa — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 1, 2021

