Ramesh Patel of BJP has won the Jalalpore assembly seat in the Gujarat Elections 2022. In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 67% which is -5.05% compared to the 2017 elections. BJP has taken the humongous lead with 151 seats while INC gets 19 seats, AAP remains at 8 seats and 4 go to others. Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 Live News Updates: BJP Extends Lead to 150 Seats; Congress Ahead in 19, AAP 9

Check Tweet:

Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Updates: BJP candidate Ramesh Patel wins in Navsari, Jalalpore#GujaratElectionResult #GujaratElections2022 #Vibesofindia — Vibes of India (@vibesofindia_) December 8, 2022

