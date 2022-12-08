The BJP's Rivaba Jadeja is leading in early counting from the Jamnagar (north) Assembly constituency in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly election. The wife of star India cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, Rivaba was given the ticket by the BJP over sitting MLA Dharmendrasinh Merubha Jadeja as the ruling party looks to ward of anti-incumbency. Exit polls have handed the BJP a big win despite challenges from both the Congress and debutants Aam Aadmi Party. Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 Live News Updates: BJP Extends Lead to 150 Seats; Congress Ahead in 19, AAP 9

Check Tweet:

BJP's Rivaba Jadeja now leading in Jamnagar North Assembly constituency of #Gujarat, as per ECI trends https://t.co/lylwY2xNGh — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2022

