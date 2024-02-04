Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a public rally in Jharkhand’s Bokaro on Sunday, February 4, 2024. During his speech, the latter said, “BJP is doing injustice to farmers, labourers, youth. Not only economic injustice but social injustice is also happening. Tribals' land is being snatched away, and they (BJP) are not given their rights. Dalits are suppressed.” For the unversed, Gandhi is currently leading the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in various states along with other Congress leaders and workers. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jharkhand: Rahul Gandhi’s Nyay Yatra Resumes in Dhanbad (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Addresses Rally in Bokaro

#WATCH | Bokaro, Jharkhand: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "BJP is doing injustice to farmers, labourers, youth. Not only economic injustice, but social injustice is also happening. Tribals' land is being snatched away, and they (BJP) are not given their rights. Dalits are… pic.twitter.com/WZrpBzEzNJ — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2024

