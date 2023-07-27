Rajya Sabha's Leader of the House, Piyush Goyal, criticised the Opposition MPs for wearing black clothes after EAM Dr S Jaishankar's statement on India's Foreign Policy. Goyal condemned the move as unfortunate and accused the Opposition of politicising a serious matter. He went on to remark, "Their present, past, and future are black," suggesting a lack of understanding and foresight on their part. Goyal further went on to say, "Kala Kapda Kala Dhan, Nahi Sahega Hindustan," draws attention to the Opposition's protest over Manipur violence while questioning their stance on the nation's progress and honor before the world. INDIA Bloc MPs Arrive in Parliament Wearing Black Clothes to Protest Over Manipur Violence (Watch Video).

Piyush Goyal Slams Opposition MPs

#WATCH | Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal makes a remark on the black clothes worn by Opposition MPs soon after EAM Dr S Jaishankar's statement on the latest developments in India's Foreign Policy. He says, "Unfortunate that politics is being done even on such a… pic.twitter.com/tLIiYEChGE — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023

