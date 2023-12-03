Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Raofalls is behind in both his constituencies, with Telangana Congress President Revanth Reddy ahead in Kamareddy and BJP's Eatala Rajendar leading in Gajwel. The counting of votes for Telangana Election Result 2023. Telangana Election 2023 Results Constituency-Wise Winners List: Seat-Wise Names of Winning Candidates of BRS, Congress, BJP, AIMIM and Other Parties in Vidhan Sabha Polls.

KCR Trails

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)