Incumbent CM Basavaraj Bommai's convey was stuck in Haveri as Congress workers continued to celebrate their win in Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. Meanwhile, Bommai said the BJP would look into gaps and deficiencies and perform better in the Lok Sabha elections as Congress breached the party's lone southern citadel in Karnataka Assembly polls. “We are not able to make up to the mark. Will do a detailed analysis, and we will see what the gaps and deficiencies are at different levels. We will re-organise the party and do well in the Lok Sabha polls," he said. Karnataka Election Results 2023 Latest News Updates: Congress Crosses Majority Mark by Securing Lead on 114 Seats.

Basavaraj Bommai’s Convoy Gets Stuck

#WATCH | Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai's convoy gets stuck in Haveri as Congress workers cheer on in the route and celebrate their party's comfortable win in #KarnatakaElections pic.twitter.com/i8nw6FAH4y — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

Bommai Says Will Do Detailed Analysis

#WATCH | We've not been able to make the mark. Once the results come we will do a detailed analysis. As a national party, we will not only analyse but also see what deficiencies and gaps were left at various levels. We take this result in our stride: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai pic.twitter.com/uXXw26j8BO — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)