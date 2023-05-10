The exit polls by TV9 Gujarati for Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 have predicted a tight fight between Congress and BJP. According to the Karnataka Exit Poll Results 2023 By TV9 Gujarati, BJP will likely get 88 to 98 seats, and Congress will likely get 99 to 109 seats. In this situation, JDS emerges as a kingmaker. Karnataka Exit Poll Results 2023 by India Today-Axis My India: BJP Winning 16 Seats While 3 Seats for Congress in Coastal Karnataka.

Karnataka Exit Poll Results 2023 By TV9 Gujarati:

