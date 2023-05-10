The Zee-MatrizeZee-Matrize exit polls result for the Karnataka Assembly Elections are out. As per the Zee-Matrize exit poll predictions, the ruling BJP is likely to win 79 to 94 seats while the opposition Congress could win 103 to 118 seats in Karnataka. Besides, the Zee-Matrize exit poll has predicted 25 to 33 seats for Janat Dal Secular and 2 to 5 seats for others. Polling for 224 constituency seats in Karnataka took place today, May 10, while the counting of votes will be undertaken on May 13. Karnataka Exit Poll Results 2023 by India Today-Axis My India: BJP Winning 16 Seats While 3 Seats for Congress in Coastal Karnataka.

Check Zee-Matrize Exit Poll Predictions

