The Congress on Monday released a list of seven candidates for the Bihar and Punjab Lok Sabha Seats for the upcoming LS Elections 2024. The party has included the names of five candidates for Bihar and two from Punjab. Congress has fielded Ajay Nishad from Muzaffarpur seat in Bihar. Manoj Kumar has been given a ticket from Sasaram. Yamini Gomar will be contesting from the Hoshiarpur seat. PM Modi 'Muslim' Remark: Congress Urges EC to Take Action Against Prime Minister Over 'Redistribution of Wealth' Speech.

Congress Releases List of Seven Candidates for Bihar and Punjab LS Polls

Congress announces a list of 7 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/pxWcyeeE7Q — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2024

