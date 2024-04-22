The Congress has urged the Election Commission to take action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'Congress will redistribute wealth' speech in Rajasthan. The party has called PM Modi's remarks as 'divisive' and 'malicious'. Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara on Sunday, Modi alleged that the Congress plans to give people's hard-earned money and valuables to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children". In his remarks in Rajasthan, Modi also said, "The Congress manifesto says they will calculate the gold with mothers and sisters, get information about it and then distribute that property. They will distribute it to whom - Manmohan Singh's government had said that Muslims have the first right on the country's assets." No PM Has Ever Made Such Remarks, EC Must Give Notice to Modi: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on PM Modi's Rajasthan Speech.

PM Modi 'Muslim' Remark

Cong urges EC to take action against PM Narendra Modi's 'redistribution of wealth' speech; says it's 'divisive', 'malicious' — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 22, 2024

