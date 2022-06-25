Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant on Friday night said that they have requested Dy Speaker (of Maha Assembly) to disqualify 4 more rebel MLAs who have joined the Eknath Shinde camp. He also said that their disqualification notice will be served either tomorrow or the day after. "As per law, when 2/3rd members leave a political party, they have to merge with another party," Sawant said.

Check tweet:

#Maharashtra | As per law, when 2/3rd members leave a political party, they have to merge with another party. Now they'll go far from saffron & Shiv Sena... they used to say that they are Shiv Sena but they will be permanently far from Shiv Sena: Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant pic.twitter.com/FpT8sgkLDC — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)