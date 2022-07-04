On Monday, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde won the trust vote by a 164-99 margin, while 3 members abstained from voting. In another development, a total of 22 MLAs remained absent during the process. This includes 10 Congress MLAs - Jitesh Antapurkar, Zeeshan Siddique, Praniti Shinde, Ashok Chavan, Vijay Wadettiwar, Dhiraj Deshmukh, Kunal Patil, Raju Awale, Mohanrao Hambarde and Shirish Chaudhari.

