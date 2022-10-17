Over 1166 gram panchayats in Maharashtra went to polls yesterday. The counting of the votes for Maharashtra gram panchayat election results 2022 commenced at 7:30 am today. The live streaming of Maharashtra gram panchayat election results can be watched on the Marathi news channel TV9 Marathi. Scroll down to catch live news updates on the counting of votes for Maharashtra gram panchayat election results. Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Results 2022 Live Streaming on ABP Majha: Watch Live News Updates on Counting of Votes.

Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Results 2022 Live Streaming on TV9 Marathi:

