Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, a poster of Shiv Sen MLA Sada Sarvankar, who is currently camping in Guwahati with rebel party leader Eknath Shinde and other MLAs was smeared with ink. The word 'traitor' was also written on the poster in his constituency in the city.

#MaharashtraPoliticalCrisis | Mumbai: Poster of Shiv Sen MLA Sada Sarvankar, who is currently camping in Guwahati with rebel party leader Eknath Shinde, smeared with ink, word 'traitor' written on the poster in his constituency in the city pic.twitter.com/8MhpPT8yob — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022

