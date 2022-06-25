Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has called a meeting of rebel MLAs at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati. According to sources, the meeting will be held today afternoon in order to discuss further strategy.

#MaharashtraPoliticalCrisis | Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde calls a meeting at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati this afternoon to discuss further strategy: Sources pic.twitter.com/NMlX685G4I — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2022

