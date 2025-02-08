Somnath Bharti is trailing in the Malviya Nagar seat in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 against BJP's Satish Upadhyay, as per early trends by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The Malviya Nagar constituency is a highly contested seat, with the ruling AAP, the BJP, and the Congress as the top contenders. The counting of votes began for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 at 8 am on Saturday, February 8. Jangpura Assembly Election Result 2025: AAP’s Manish Sisodia Trails, Tarvinder Singh Marwah of BJP Leading in Early Trends in Delhi Polls.

AAP’s Somnath Bharti Trails Against Satish Upadhyay of BJP

#DelhiAssemblyElection2025 After 3 rounds#AmbedkarNagar : AAP Ajay Dutt 7167 BJP Khushi Ram Chunar 5351 Cong Jai Prakash 1007#MalviyaNagar : BJP Satish Upadhyay 9205 AAP Somnath Bharti 7805 Cong Jitendra Kochar 1127 Via @katyaupreti — NBT Dilli (@NBTDilli) February 8, 2025

