Manish Sisodia is trailing in the Jangpura seat in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 against BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah, as per early trends by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The counting of votes began for the Jangpura Assembly seat at 8 am on Saturday. Aam Aadmi party is betting on former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to save their bastion this time. The BJP has entrusted Tarvinder Singh Marwah to take on AAP strongman. Delhi Election Result 2025 Live News Updates: BJP Heads for Big Win, Leading in 41 Seats; AAP Ahead in 28.

AAP’s Manish Sisodia Trails in Jangpura Assembly Election Result 2025

#DelhiElectionResults | Former deputy CM & AAP candidate from the Jangpura seat, Manish Sisodia trails; BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah is leading from the seat; as per trends of Election Commission pic.twitter.com/iQCwISjuDH — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2025

