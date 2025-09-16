In a major political development, eight Meghalaya ministers resigned today, September 16, ahead of a long-anticipated cabinet reshuffle, as reported by news agency PTI. According to officials, the new council of ministers will be sworn in at 5 PM at Raj Bhavan. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma met Governor Chandrashekhar H Vijayashankar and submitted the list of MLAs set to join the reconstituted cabinet on Monday, September 14, as per reports. Those dropped reportedly include four ministers from the National People’s Party (NPP), Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal, Education Minister Rakkam A. Sangma, and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Comingone Ymbon. Meghalaya Travel Guide: Shillong, Cherrapunji, Mawlynnong, Dawki and More, Explore the Scenic Beauty of the Northeastern State.

8 Ministers Resign Ahead of Cabinet Reshuffle in Meghalaya

Eight Meghalaya ministers have resigned ahead of cabinet reshuffle: Officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 16, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

