The assembly elections results of the Northeastern state of Nagaland will be declared today, March 2. The counting of votes for the Nagaland Assembly Election Result 2023 will begin at 8 am with the results likely to be declared after counting of votes. Nagaland went to polls with Meghalaya on February 27. While the exit polls predicted a big win for NDPP, backed by the BJP, it is to be seen what the people of the state have decided. Watch the Nagaland Assembly Election Result 2023 live streaming on Aaj Tak below.

Nagaland Election Results 2023 Live Streaming on Aaj Tak:

