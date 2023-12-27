In a video that has gone viral on social media former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam can be seen dancing with Badagas community in Nilgiris' Kotagiri area. The 9-second video clip depicts Panneerselvam performing a traditional dance with the community members. The Badagas are an ethno-linguistic community who resides in the Nilgiri district of Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu: Ammonia Gas Leak Detected in Ennore in Sub-Sea Pipe, Five Shifted to Hospital Due to Suffocation (Watch Video).

O Panneerselvam Dances With Badagas Community:

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam performs a traditional dance with people of the Badagas community in Nilgiris' Kotagiri. pic.twitter.com/lj7GBDaUBO — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2023

