The counting of votes for the Okhla assembly election 2025 is underway. As per the latest trends, BJP candidate Manish Chaudhary is leading the Okhla assembly constituency with 2,260 votes. On the other hand, AAP leader Amanatullah Khan and Congress candidate Ariba Khan are trailing. As per the Election Commission website, BJP is leading on 38 seats while AAP is ahead on 26 seats. The official results will be announced by the Election Commission soon. Mustafabad Assembly Election Result 2025: BJP’s Mohan Singh Bisht Takes Lead in Early Trends Against AAP’s Adeel Ahmad Khan and Congress Leader Ali Mehdi.

Amanatullah Khan Trails from Okhla

