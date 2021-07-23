New Delhi, July 23: Parliament on Thursday witnessed a stormy session on Thursday as the opposition tried to corner the Centre over Pegasus row. TMC MP Santanu Sen snatched the statement from Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Rajya Sabha and tore it into pieces. Both the houses of Parliament - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha - were adjourned till Friday amid uproar by the opposition. Viewers can catch the live streaming of the day 4 of Parliament's monsoon session 2021 online on official YouTube channels of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha TVs.

