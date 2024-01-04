Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media platform on Thursday, December 4, to share insights from his recent visit to the Union Territory of Lakshadweep. Describing the visit as an enriching experience, PM Modi shared a series of tweets along with several pictures of him interacting with the communities and tribes in the coastal island. "I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people. I had the opportunity to interact with people in Agatti, Bangaram and Kavaratti. I thank the people of the islands for their hospitality", PM Modi said. Depicting his visit to Lakshadweep as an "enriching journey of learning" he described "Lakshadweep as a timeless legacy of traditions and a testament to the spirit of its people". In a video message PM Modi promoted tourism of the coastal island and said that Lakshadweep may comprise of a small area of land but its people has a heart as big as the ocean. The Prime Minister also urged Indians to consider visiting the Union Territory at least once in their lifetime. PM Narendra Modi Goes Snorkelling in Lakshadweep, Shares Photos of His ‘Exhilarating Experience’ (See Pics).

PM Modi's Video Message:

PM Modi Interacts With Beneficiaries of Government Schemes:

Had excellent interactions with the beneficiaries of various government schemes. It's inspiring to see firsthand how these initiatives are fostering better health, self-reliance, women empowerment, improved agricultural practices and more. The life journeys I heard were truly… pic.twitter.com/JEYFHb1ZaZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 4, 2024

PM Modi Taking Stroll Along The Beach:

And those early morning walks along the pristine beaches were also moments of pure bliss. pic.twitter.com/soQEIHBRKj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 4, 2024

'Lakshadweep a Timeless Legacy of Tradition', Says PM Modi:

Lakshadweep is not just a group of islands; it's a timeless legacy of traditions and a testament to the spirit of its people. My visit has been an enriching journey of learning and growing. pic.twitter.com/ygVAn0Ov84 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)