BJP leader Samrat Choudhary expressed his commitment to undertaking any responsibility assigned to him by the party after being sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar on Sunday, January 28. Affirming his allegiance to JD(U) party and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Choudhary said that he will fulfil any kind of role assigned to him. " On political level, I am a worker of (BJP) party and whatever role will be given to me, I will work accordingly. I was a minister in Nitish Kumar’s cabinet earlier also. BJP made me Chief Whip of opposition, so I worked against his government as well. Now, parties that are part of NDA will work together for Bihar,” said the BJP leader. Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha was sworn in as Bihar Deputy CMs along with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar earlier in the day. Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha to Be Deputy CMs in Nitish Kumar-NDA Govt in Bihar; Know All About Them.

Samrat Choudhary Expresses Commitment To Nitish Kumar:

VIDEO | “I am a worker of (BJP) party and whatever role will be given to me, I will work accordingly. I was a minister in Nitish Kumar’s cabinet earlier; party made me Chief Whip of opposition, so I worked against his government as well. Now, parties that are part of NDA will… pic.twitter.com/Wvsc8iw5fu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 28, 2024

