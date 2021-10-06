Lucknow, October 6: The Uttar Pradesh government has given permission to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and three other people to visit Lakhimpur Kheri eight people, including four farmers, died in the violence. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi are accompanying Rahul to Lucknow and then they will proceed to Lakhimpur Kheri.

