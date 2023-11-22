Ahead of Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023, Election Commission of India has issued show cause notice to state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra over campaign advertisements in newspaper on Wednesday, November 22. This comes after BJP reportedly lodged a complaint with EC against Congress alleging that the opposition party published advertisements resembling news articles or opinion pieces, claiming "Congress wave" in the state. A delegation from the BJP moved the EC with the complaints. It must be noted that the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will go to polls on November 25 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3, along with four other states. Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: EC Bans Advertising of Seven Guarantees by Congress in State.

BJP Files Complaint Against Congress:

Election Commission of India (ECI) issues a show cause notice to the Rajasthan Congress President for advertisements in the newspaper, on the complaint of BJP. pic.twitter.com/QTlrZjievK — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2023

