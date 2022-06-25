Eknath Shinde, Rebel Shive Sena MLA, has taken refuge at a luxury hotel on the outskirts of Guwahati and wrote a letter to the Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray Home Minister, and DGP over the security withdrawal of 38 rebel MLAs.

In a tweet to Maharashtra CM, he said "The government is responsible for protecting them and their families".

Read Full Letter Here:

Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde writes to CM Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Home Minister, DGP Maharashtra regarding "Malicious withdrawal of security of family members of the 38 MLAs" "The government is responsible for protecting them and their families," he tweets pic.twitter.com/f4riPwx4xM — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2022

