Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar suspended AAP MP Sanjay Singh for the remaining duration of the Monsoon session, on July 24, amidst the opposition's protest over the Manipur issue. Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm following the heated ruckus by the Opposition during the session. Parliament Monsoon Session Day 2: Modi Government Braces for Another Opposition Storm Over Manipur Violence.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh Suspended from Rajya Sabha

#WATCH | Rajya Sabha Chairman suspends AAP MP Sanjay Singh for the remaining duration of the Monsoon session during the Opposition's protest in the House over the Manipur issue pic.twitter.com/YpNYIhhMck — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)