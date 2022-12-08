Congress candidate Harish Janartha has bagged the Shimla assembly seat by defeating Sanjay Sood of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). Janartha, as per ECI trends, has secured 15803 votes. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2022: Congress Ahead on 38 of 68 Seats; BJP Wins One, Leads on 26.

Shimla Assembly Election Result 2022:

