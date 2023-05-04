The counting of votes for Municipal Corporation of Shimla is underway. The congress and BJP have both won three wards each as counting continues. Congress candidate Monica Bhardwaj has won from Tottu while BJP candidate Meena Chauhan won from Bharari. The CPIM has won one ward. 59 per cent voter turnout was registered on Tuesday when the hill state went for polling. The elections to SMC were held after a near year-long delay. The five-year term of the civic body ended in June 2022, but the elections could not be held due to court cases challenging the delimitation of wards. Shimla Municipal Corporation Election 2023 Result Live News Updates: Congress, BJP Win 3 Wards Each, CPM Bags 1; Counting of Votes Underway.

Shimla Municipal Corporation Result

शिमला नगर निगम चुनाव नतीजे : वार्ड 1 भराड़ी से बीजेपी की जीत वार्ड 2 रुल्दू भट्टा बीजेपी की जीत वार्ड 3 केथु कांग्रेस वार्ड 4 अनाडेल भाजपा वार्ड 5 समरहिल सीपीआईएम की जीत वार्ड 6 टूटू कांग्रेस वार्ड 7 मंजयाट कांग्रेस @DDNewsHindi @DDNewslive @CMOFFICEHP — DD News Himachal (@DDNewsHimachal) May 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)