The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) MP Rajyavardhan Rathore, during the debate on Motion of No Confidence, said that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should be tried for treason for meeting the Communist Party of China leaders in 2008. "I was at the 2008 Beijing Olympics (in China). We came to know that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are coming to meet us. They didn't come to meet us. They met the Communist Party of China. They should be tried for treason," Rathore alleged. Jyotiraditya Scindia Slams Opposition For Staging Walkout, Says 'People Have Shown Them Exit Door, Now They Are Going Out of Lok Sabha As Well' (Watch Video).

'Gandhi's Should Be Tried for Treason'

#WATCH | BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathore says, "I was at the 2008 Beijing Olympics (in China). We came to know that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are coming to meet us. They didn't come to meet us. They met the Communist Party of China. They should be tried for treason..." pic.twitter.com/u9tFIcOVL7 — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2023

