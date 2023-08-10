The opposition MPs walked out of the Lok Sabha today while Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia was speaking on the no-confidence motion. Amid Jyotiraditya M Scindia's address, members of the INDIA block staged a walk out. Reacting to their walkout, "The people of the country have shown them the exit door, now they are going out of the Lok Sabha as well," Jyotiraditya Scindia said. PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Lok Sabha Ahead of His Speech on No-Confidence Motion Debate (Watch Video).

Opposition MPs Walk Out of Lok Sabha

#WATCH | Opposition MPs walk out of Lok Sabha as Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia speaks on the no-confidence motion "The people of the country have shown them the exit door, now they are going out of the Lok Sabha as well, " says Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia pic.twitter.com/bLAI6VN9oQ — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2023

