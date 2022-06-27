The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to Deputy Speaker, Secretary of Maharashtra State Legislative Assembly, Centre, and others on pleas filed by rebel MLAs against the disqualification notice issued by the Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal against Eknath Shinde and 15 other rebel legislators of Shiv Sena. Besides, the apex court has also issued notice to Shiv Sena leaders Ajay Chaudhary, and Sunil Prabhu and asked them to file a reply within five days. The Supreme Court has listed the plea for hearing on July 11.

Check tweets:

Supreme Court also issues notice to Shiv Sena leaders Ajay Chaudhary, Sunil Prabhu and asks them to file a reply within five days. Supreme Court lists the plea for hearing on July 11th. — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2022

"The counter affidavits if any be filed within 5 days. Rejoinder thereto be filed within 3 days thereafter. List the matter for hearing on July 11"- bench order.#MaharashtraPolitcalCrisis — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) June 27, 2022

