Tejashwi Yadav has been officially declared the chief ministerial candidate of the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The announcement was made by Congress leader Ashok Gehlot during a press conference at Hotel Maurya on Thursday. Senior alliance leaders, including those from the RJD, Congress, and other partner parties, presented a united front, pledging to bring political and developmental change to Bihar. Additionally, Mukesh Sahani was announced as the Mahagathbandhan’s deputy chief ministerial face. The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 14. The alliance aims to challenge the NDA in the upcoming polls. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Mahagathbandhan Press Conference Today; Boards, Posters With Photos of Tejashwi Yadav Put Up at Venue.

Tejashwi Yadav Named Mahagathbandhan’s Chief Ministerial Candidate for Bihar Elections 2025

VIP chief Mukesh Sahani announced as the Deputy CM face of Mahagathbandhan for #BiharElection2025 https://t.co/kVK313TycW — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (X Account of ANI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

