Polling for the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 is underway. On Thursday, November 30, BRS MLC K Kavitha showed her inked finger after casting her vote at a polling booth in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. Before casting her vote, K Kavitha urged urban voters to exercise their franchise in Telangana Assembly elections. "I urge urban votes to come out and vote. Voting is a crucial aspect of nation building process," she said. Telangana Assembly Election 2023: PM Narendra Modi Urges People To Vote in Record Numbers, Encourages First-Time Voters To Exercise Their Franchise As Polling Begins.

K Kavitha Casts Her Vote

#WATCH | Telangana Elections | BRS MLC K Kavitha shows her inked finger after casting her vote at a polling booth in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/JVWNoepC01 — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2023

