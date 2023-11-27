Ahead of the assembly elections in Telangana, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said no election is easy on Monday, November 27. Speaking to the media, Asaduddin Owaisi said everyone has to contest elections, and they are doing it. "I am confident that the people of Telangana will elect him (KCR) as the Chief Minister for the third time," he said. The AIMIM president also stated that there won't be a hung assembly. The state of Telangana will go to polls on Thursday, November 30, with the counting of votes on December 3. Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Address Four Rallies Today As Campaigning to End in 48 Hours.

There Won't Be a Hung Assembly

#WATCH | Telangana Elections | AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi says, "...No election is easy...Everyone has to contest and they are doing it. I am confident that the people of Telangana will elect him (KCR) as the Chief Minister for the third time. There won't be a hung… pic.twitter.com/uGnBgB3Ay9 — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)