In the latest development of Telangana's cabinet formation, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has retained crucial portfolios, including Municipal Administration and Urban Development, General Administration, Law and Order, and all unallocated responsibilities. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has been entrusted with the Finance and Planning as well as Energy portfolios, while Damodar Raja Narasimha assumes charge of Health, Medical and Family Welfare, along with Science and Technology. The portfolio allocation comes after CM Revanth Reddy submitted the comprehensive list to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan earlier today, signalling the state government's strategic division of responsibilities among key ministers. Telangana's Newly Appointed Chief Miniter Revanth Reddy Takes Oath as MLA; Submits Ministers' Portfolios to Governor (Watch Videos).

Telangana Ministers' Portfolios Revealed

