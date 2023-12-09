On Saturday, December 9, Telangana's newly sworn-in Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, officially took the MLA oath. Subsequently, Reddy submitted a list of ministers' portfolios to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, signalling the formation of his cabinet. This development comes just two days after Reddy made history by taking the oath as Telangana's first Congress Chief Minister since the state's inception in 2014. Telangana: 10 People, Including CM-Designate Revanth Reddy, to Take Oath in Swearing-In Ceremony in Hyderabad, Says Report.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Sworn in as MLA

#WATCH | Telangana CM Revanth Reddy takes oath as MLA pic.twitter.com/93HVPkInSW — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2023

Revanth Reddy Submits Ministers' Portfolios to Telangana Governor

#WATCH | Telangana CM Revanth Reddy submits a list of ministers' portfolios to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. (Source: I&PR Telangana) pic.twitter.com/640ZeevlHy — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2023

