Initial trends, according to an exit poll by Times Now-ETG, show that Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has an advantage over other parties including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. In the MCD Elections 2022, AAP is very likely to become the single largest party with 146-156 wards while BJP is a distant second with 84-94 seats. Congress is likely to bag 6-10 wards. Exit Poll Results 2022 Live News Updates: AAP Likely To Win MCD Elections With Over 150 Seats, Say Aaj Tak and Times Now Surveys.

Times Now-ETG MCD Exit Poll Results 2022:

#ExitPollWithTimesNow Seat share as projected by the exit poll in the Delhi MCD elections - BJP - 84-94 seats AAP - 146-156 seats Congress - 6-10 seats Others - 0-4 seats Tune in to know more.@PadmajaJoshi | @RShivshankar | @JaiMrug pic.twitter.com/rcCRNl4D1u — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) December 5, 2022

