As per Today's Chanakya exit poll results, the BJP is likely to win 33 seats in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022. Today's Chanakya exit poll results also said that Himachal will see a close fight between BJP and Congress as the grand old party is likely to win 33 seats as well. On the other hand, the AAP is nowhere in the fight between the two major parties in the state. ABP-CVoter Exit Poll Results 2022: Pro-Incumbency Beats Anti-Incumbency Factor, BJP Likely To Retain Power in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

Check Today’s Chanakya Exit Poll Results

#TCPoll Himachal 2022 Seat Projection BJP 33 ± 7 (Plus / Minus 7) Seats Cong 33 ± 7 (Plus / Minus 7) Seats Others 2 ± 2 (Plus / Minus 2) Seats#News24TodaysChanakyaAnalysis — Today's Chanakya (@TodaysChanakya) December 5, 2022

