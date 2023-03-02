All eyes are on the Tripura Assembly Election Result 2023 today for which the counting will start at 8 am today. Aaj Tak will be live streaming the counting of votes from 8 am in Hindi. The BJP is hoping to govern the north eastern state for the second consecutive term. Exit polls have predicted a win for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is predicted to win a comfortable majority. Watch the Tripura Assembly Election Result 2023 live streaming on Aaj Tak below.

Tripura Elections 2023 Result Live Streaming on Aaj Tak:

