Samajwadi Party candidate for Mohammed Asim Raja has taken lead from Rampur Lok Sabha constituency and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' leading from Azamgarh seat according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The counting of votes for the byelections 2022 to the Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh got underway amid tight security.

UP Lok Sabha by-election results | Mohd.Asim Raja of Samajwadi Party leading from Rampur seat, Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' of Bharatiya Janata Party leading from Azamgarh seat, as per Election Commission of India pic.twitter.com/AVR7TPwkun — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 26, 2022

