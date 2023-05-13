The counting of votes for the UP Nagar Nikay Chunav 2023 is underway. According to reports, as many as 544 Nagar Panchayat chairperson posts went to polls in Uttar Pradesh. If the latest trends are to be believed, BJP candidates are leading in more than 250 seats of the UP Municipal Corporation, UP Municipality and Nagar Panchayat. In the mayor's post, the BJP seems to be having a clean sweep by leading on 16 seats out of 17. On the other hand, the saffron party is leading on 86 seats in the UP municipal elections while they have a massive lead on 140 seats in the Nagar Panchayat Chairperson election. Besides the above elections, the UP Nagar Nikay Chunav 2023 will decide the fate of a number of candidates on 1,420 seats of Corporator, 5,327 of Nagar Palika Parishad Member, and 7,178 seats of Nagar Panchayat Member. UP Nagar Nikay Chunav 2023 Results Live News Updates: BJP Candidates Leading on Over 250 Nagar Panchayat Chairperson Posts.

BJP Leads in Mayor Seats

BJP's Dominates UP Civic Elections

BJP Leads Nagar Panchayat Elections

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)