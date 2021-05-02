UP Panchayat Elections Results 2021: Social Distancing Goes for a Toss As Counting Agents in Large Numbers Queue Up Outside Firozabad Polling Centre (Watch Video)

#WATCH | Counting agents queue up outside a polling centre in Firozabad. Counting for #UPPanchayatElection2021 is undeway. Visuals from this morning. pic.twitter.com/VQVU7PrlX7 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 2, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)