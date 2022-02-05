Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday gave the grand old party's youth manifesto "Bharti Vidhan" to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers who were raising slogans in favor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a roadshow in Aligarh. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 will take place in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3, and 7. The votes will be counted on March 10, and on the same day, results will be declared.

Here Is The Video Of The Incident:

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra gave Congress' youth manifesto 'Bharti Vidhan' to BJP workers who were raising slogans in favor of PM Modi & CM Yogi during a roadshow in Aligarh ahead of #UPAssemblypolls2022 pic.twitter.com/YRDUn4smO2 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 5, 2022

