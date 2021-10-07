New Delhi, October 7: Demanding "accountability for the innocent blood of farmers", BJP MP Varun Gandhi today shared a video of farmers being run over by a car, belonging to Union Minister Ajay Mishra's family, in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri earlier this week. "The video is crystal clear. Protestors cannot be silenced through murder," Varun Gandhi tweeted. On Gandhi Jayanti, Those Tweeting 'Godse Zindabad' Shaming India, Says Varun Gandhi.

The video is crystal clear. Protestors cannot be silenced through murder. There has to be accountability for the innocent blood of farmers that has been spilled and justice must be delivered before a message of arrogance and cruelty enters the minds of every farmer. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Z6NLCfuujK — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) October 7, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)