New Delhi, October 2: BJP lawmaker Varun Gandhi has slammed those tweeting "Godse Zindabad" on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. On January 30, 1948, Nathuram Godse killed Mahatma Gandhi. Varun Gandhi said it was Gandhi who articulated "nation’s spiritual underpinnings through his being" and "those tweeting 'Godse zindabad' are irresponsibly shaming the nation".

India has always been a spiritual superpower,but it is the Mahatma who articulated our nation’s spiritual underpinnings through his being & gave us a moral authority that remains our greatest strength even today.Those tweeting ‘Godse zindabad’ are irresponsibly shaming the nation — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) October 2, 2021

