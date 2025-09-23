Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh on Monday, September 22, tied the nuptial knot with Panjab University assistant professor Amreen Kaur at a gurudwara in Punjab's Chandigarh. The wedding ceremony in Chandigarh was attended by Singh's close relatives and friends. This is the second marriage of Vikramaditya, who belongs to the royal family of the erstwhile princely state of Bushahr in Shimla district. He is the son of six-time chief minister, late Virbhadra Singh, and Himachal Congress president Pratibha Singh. Vikramaditya was earlier married to a woman hailing from an erstwhile Rajasthan Royal family. They divorced last year after tying the knot in 2019. Mahua Moitra Marries Former BJD MP Pinaki Misra in Secret Ceremony in Germany, Wedding Photo Surfaces.

Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh Gets Married to PU Professor Amreen Kaur, Rajiv Shukla Congratulates Couple

Participated in wedding of Himachal Pradesh PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh in Chandigarh today. Congratulations to newly wedded couple. ⁦@VikramadityaINC⁩ ⁦@INCHimachal⁩ ⁦@INCIndia⁩ pic.twitter.com/We8f9bOdFl — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) September 22, 2025

Rajani Patil Attends Vikramaditya Singh's Wedding

Attended Marriage Ceremony of Shri Vikramaditya Singh ji, Minister Himachal Pradesh with Dr Amreen Kaur, at Chandigarh. @VikramadityaINC @virbhadrasingh pic.twitter.com/OzJVA5iXe2 — Rajani Patil (@rajanipatil_in) September 23, 2025

Vikramaditya Singh Dances at Wedding

Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Minister and titular king of the former princely state of Bushahr, #VikramadityaSingh (36), married Amreen Kaur, an assistant professor at Panjab University, in a private ceremony in Chandigarh on Monday. pic.twitter.com/Q6woI1YNJg — Smriti Sharma (@SmritiSharma_) September 22, 2025

